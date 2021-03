Amina, 47, sits in the speckled light of a sombre hospital waiting room. Her 20-year-old daughter, Daroon, lies next door, three hours into a complex skin graft operation. The Burns and Plastic Surgery Centre of Sulaymaniyah – located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, not far from the Iran border – has treated many hundreds of women like Daroon for attempted self-immolation: a desperate and harrowing form of protest whereby victims of domestic violence commit suicide by setting themselves on fire. Daroon, who got engaged to her abuser aged 18, would remain in the hospital for three months, recovering from 30 per cent burns to her body.

“She’s a very complex person,” says Italian photographer Valentina Sinis, who grew close with Daroon while shooting her Female in Focus 2020 winning documentary series, Broken Princess. “She reminds me of a Jane Austen character. Fierce and determined, yet at the same time fragile. Quiet, but very charming. She has dreams of being a teacher.”

Since the region gained autonomy in 1991, the act of self-immolation has emerged as a disturbing phenomenon in Iraqi Kurdistan. Despite substantial social and economic progress in recent years – more and more women attending university and getting jobs; legislation built to crack down on gender-based violence – many Iraqi Kurdish women remain trapped in archaic structures. Many suffer acutely at the hands of their husbands. And many are driven to unfathomable measures to escape it.

Disproportionately common among the poorer and less educated (those for whom independence is the most out of reach), as many as 10,000 Kurdish women were estimated to have died by self-immolation as far back as 2014 — including girls as young as 13.