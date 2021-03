A chance encounter photographing oncologist Dr Anna Kim, alongside a friend’s painful personal experience with breast cancer, drove Stroitelev’s desire to dismantle the prevailing perceptions felt by Russian women. The result is his ongoing series, Am I Not Scared Anymore?. “One of my close friends was diagnosed. She was a very optimistic, open person until after her operation. Her mental state changed, she could not accept herself or look in the mirror anymore,” he says. “I was terrified and asked Anna for advice. She suggested I help using my photography to support not only my friend but others too. I did, and it worked. Eventually I could see a smile return to my friend’s face.”

Stroitelev began his series in 2018, and has photographed 20 women to date. The images are intimate and raw, as light floods every frame – a stylistic choice paying testament to strength, defiance and vulnerability. “For these women, [the process] was difficult psychologically,” he says, describing their experience of being photographed. “If this was my first project, I couldn’t have done it. Understanding the ethics and building trust in the beginning was crucial.”