Magda Keaney on rethinking the Taylor Wessing Photographic Portrait Prize during a pandemic

Pandemic aside, 2020 was already an unusual year for the Taylor Wessing Prize. The exhibition was never due to take place at the NPG, which was scheduled to be closed for redevelopment from June 2020 until spring 2023. Keaney explains that the exhibitions team was just beginning to envision how the show would proceed, discussing the possibility of offsite venues, when the pandemic hit. “Everything was so unknown,” she recalls.

The BP Portrait Award — the NPG’s annual portrait painting competition — was due to be one of the last exhibitions at the gallery before it closed for redevelopment, but lockdown came into effect before the show was even due to open. “The gallery was really nimble, and adaptable, and made the decision that the BP Award would be presented online,” says Keaney. “It became apparent that Covid wasn’t going anywhere fairly quickly.”