“What I would give to: Sit in front of you and drink coffee. Squeeze your hand with the grip force of empathy. Link your arm with mine and guide you down a street, through a park, across a bridge… To the mouth of an ocean.”

The words of Carmen Daneshmandi throb with an all-too-familiar longing in her latest mixed-media project, The 2021 Calendar Zine. The Spanish-Iranian artist and poet was a winner of Female in Focus 2020, and in the same year, earned a place on the Authority Collective’s Lit List (an annual selection of the industry’s hotly-tipped photographers of colour, as nominated by experts) next to fellow rising stars Kennedi Carter and Nydia Blas. Chiefly, Daneshmandi employs collage to explore notions of identity, heritage, home and nostalgia: traversing past and future, reality and fantasy, familiar and strange; merging both new and archival imagery with scans of everything from sardines to candle wax.

With a Catholic mother from Seville, Spain, and a Muslim father from Shiraz, Iran, collage is, in many ways, ingrained in the fabric of Daneshmandi’s life. Having moved from Seattle to New York to Zaragoza to Barcelona, her image-making is a symphony of senses, signifiers and fragmented experiences: a collision of “cultural and sensual references that, growing up in white suburbia, I was embarrassed by, but now I look back on it and they excite me,” she says. “Like how loud my mom could be. Or what our family home looked like. Decorations. Food. Colours. Textures.”