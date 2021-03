Laced with humour and tragedy, Suryajaya’s ongoing project charts the erratic tempo of his psychological landscape over the past year

In a year of tragedy and isolation, inhabiting a fraught psychological space has been perhaps the most unifying experience of living in a global pandemic. We ricochet between emotional extremes, caught in a state of constant confusion. Fact and fiction dissolve into one another as the world desperately tries to grapple with this relentless unknown in real-time. From the moment we heard about the virus our nervous systems went into overdrive, and we are yet to recover.

This sense of embodying ongoing trauma is painfully familiar to Leonard Suryajaya. Growing up as a second-generation Chinese-Indonesian in North Sumatra, he lived a life of oppression and fear. When Indonesia became independent in 1946, the status of Chinese immigrants became volatile. Suryajaya’s parents were instructed to abandon their Chinese heritage; they were denied certain privileges, and made to adopt Indonesian names. In a country that still threatens the lives of the LGBTQI community, hiding both his Chinese heritage and his queerness was a matter of survival.