Leica x 1854 Commission Series

We are all witnesses to moments of beauty amidst the mundane: ones that emerge suddenly and pass fleetingly through our daily lives. But can you capture them on camera?

Saul Leiter would sit in a cafe in New York and watch an unremarkable patch of pavement, waiting for a moment. Stephen Shore would walk through Manhattan all day, photographing the street corner of each and every block. Vivian Maier would secretly stalk the streets of Chicago with her camera, often capturing the shapeshifting form of her own shadow.