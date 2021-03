Graeme Bulcraig, founder of Touch Digital, on how a new wave of photographers, ones adept and versatile across multiples styles and media, are now leading the way in commercial photography

Being commissioned to shoot a major campaign for a big brand can change a photographer’s career. A commission can provide the financial security you need to fully commit to a personal project that has never been realised because of financial imperatives.

One commission might also make other top brands take notice. Shoot for Chanel, and Gucci might reach out. Shoot for The Washington Post and The New York Times might come calling. Get in with BMW and Mercedes might want you too.

Today, more than ever, many brands and publications want an ‘integrated’ campaign. In other words, they don’t just want a certain type of still photo, made in a certain style and in a certain way. Rather, they ask you to blend and cross-pollinate a variety of aesthetic and visual languages.

Brands won’t just want one type of photograph either. They will likely want to be able to choose between tactile analogue imagery processed in a dark room and top-tier digital imagery made with the highest post post-production standards.