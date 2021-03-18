1854 Presents: Futures Photography and resetting the image
Celebrating the launch of the new publication by the Futures team, 1854 Presents hosts this panel discussion exploring the theme of RESET within the new book and beyond

With a panel consisting of artist and writer Salvatore Vitale, photographer Ana Zibelnik, and writer and curator Joanna Zylinska, 1854 Presents chairs a panel exploring the Futures' latest endeavour: a new publication. RESET strives to keep a critical eye on the photographic world, collaborating with an impressive array of artists to do so.

What is the role of photography in today's media? How can we reshape it, and how can we work together? Futures Photography exists to further develop and support photographic artists, using their platform to create a shared community of like-minded photographers. With our panel discussing the possibility for a 'reset' in all its forms, topics such as the art market, Covid-19, and new forms of production are all discussed. "Everyone is hoping for a type of reset: whether that be social, structural, or political," Salvatore Vitale, editor of the book, explains.