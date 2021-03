For the curator of the exhibition, Lucie Černá, 37, also Prague-based, it was the immediate visceral reaction to these photographs, as someone three decades younger but from the same place, that made her want to work with Jarcovjáková. “For me, a great photo emotionally passes through me like lightning,” she says. “I feel excited and I have to see more. This is exactly how I felt when I first saw Libuše’s photos. I just had to meet her after that.”

The exhibition took place at the Église Sainte-Anne, an old catholic church in Arles city centre. “The fact that Evokativ would be shown there really confirmed to me that something extraordinary was taking place,” Jarcovjáková remembers fondly. During the communist era, the Czech government had seized the belongings of churches across the country, so there was real history to be considered and made use of there in a site-specific way – a rare chance to play on the links between religion, politics and the very human subject matter at the heart of her pictures. It was the perfect clash, she says – “a little inappropriate, with a hint of irony and a certain dose of audacity, but with humanity, authenticity and emotion too.”