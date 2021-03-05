An imprint of the life of a photographer’s Grandma before her dementia

“Nana Evelyn would often sit in a chair in my parents’ living room, and she could see this field across the road from their house,” remembers Harris. “The field had been empty since she and my grandfather built the house. With her dementia, she had created a school there, and believed that it was where her parents worked. There was nothing, but we didn’t want to upset her, so we played along.” One of the photographs in the publication speaks to this. It was born from Harris asking his mother to squint and look out at the space. “I thought, maybe if she looked at it this way, she could see the place Nana had created.”

The Evelyn presented in the book is a patchwork of the woman Harris knew, collaged together through image and text. “Alright, Nana will be alright,” writes Evelyn to her grandson at the end of an exchange scrawled on paper featured in the book. “The handwritten text comes from snippets of audio collages,” explains Harris. “In wanting to make the most of my time with her, and instead of just photographing, I chose to record our conversations and created sound collages from those recordings and found audio. I combined it to speak to the current situation of what she’s dealing with, her history, and my history.” Harris employed the subjects of their discussions as a springboard from which to explore her dementia. He opened his mind to her illness, and the world it has created, to better communicate with and understand his grandmother.