Magic and curiosities are just around the corner in Yurian Quintanas Nobel’s new book

This mind-bending reframing is an unplanned commentary on our current events, and like the imagery of lunar phases laced throughout the design and title, Quintanas Nobel demonstrates that our universe is dependent on cycles, even in the midst of the chaotic and unplanned. For the photographer, the potent symbolism of the moon was channelled through writing, which prompted him to incorporate its glowing, mythological visuals into his internal imagination. “One night, I wrote a text on a dream about a moon,” he explains. “It entered my house and started transforming everything, until she finally took me with her to another world.”

Through Quintanas Nobel’s photographs, the shimmering border between our reality and alternate dimensions dissolves. It is an apt metaphor for the past year, when many of us have been forced to turn inward, both emotionally and physically, blurring the distinction between the rational and incomprehensible. By reimagining our domestic settings as fantastical funhouses, the photographer demonstrates that magic exists around every corner. When he stops to think about how the relevance of his work has rapidly transformed, Quintanas Nobel is humble and gentle in his interpretation of communal isolation. “I think this book is a demonstration that it’s possible to do something other than mindless distraction while stuck inside,” he reflects. “For me, at this point it’s hard to imagine myself going crazy in my house, because since starting this project, it’s the place I feel most comfortable. I prefer it to a crowded pub.”