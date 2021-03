“It was important to describe ageing. It’s about mortality, as well as friendship. Showing ourselves shirtless allowed for a certain amount of vulnerability on the part of the sitter – they all have this weird combination of defiance and vulnerability – The guys with the serious scars were almost proud of them. I thought that this was all important,” Shatzberg explains. At the centre of the project, Schatzberg finds a deep sensitivity. Each image captures someone Schatzberg loves, men he has been friends with since his teenage years – trust, ease, and camaraderie can be seen in both the new and old images.