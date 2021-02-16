Stephen Ledger-Lomas on original thinking, finding talent, and getting re-inspired in a post-Covid world

Head of production at leading global advertising agency BBH London, Ledger-Lomas has worked with clients including Audi, Tesco, Levi’s and British Airways

“We come up with big ideas,” explains Stephen Ledger-Lomas, head of production at BBH London, a creative agency with clients including Audi, Tesco, Barclays Bank, and Experian, and behind celebrated campaigns for Levi’s, Axe, and British Airways. “We use creativity to transform and unlock growth for brands.” The production of advertising campaigns across print, TV, digital and beyond means that BBH is working with photographers daily, constantly looking for new sources of inspiration and fresh talent.

“We want things to be as crafted as possible, making sure that the partners you’re working with have the space and time to be able to finish things properly,” Ledger-Lomas explains. “The ultimate sweet spot is something which is effective — it helps the client achieve their objective, you see an actual direct impact on the sales — and something which we are creatively proud of. We’re trying to find things that exist in broader culture, things which are talked about outside of our little echo chamber of advertising.”

When matching a prospective job with an artist — the “talent” — there are several factors to bear in mind. Having agreed on a loose concept with the client, the creative team will immediately consider what talent might be suitable: both production parameters — who will fit with the budget and where they are located — and creative considerations. “What’s that person going to do? How’re they going to build the concept and make it even better? We’re looking for people to elevate stuff,” describes Ledger-Lomas. Photographers will be asked to make a “treatment”, usually in the form of a PDF plan detailing how they’d approach the brief, and then BBH will present one or two favourites to the client, who eventually signs off.