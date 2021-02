The French-Polish photographer sheds light on the experience of 15 individuals who took a leap of faith and fled the dictatorship, in search of a better life in South Korean

It is estimated that between 100,000 and 300,000 people have defected from North Korea since the 1950s, with some 30,000 of those settling in South Korea. Each individual has a unique tale to tell: Kim Pil-joo, for instance, escaped on his second attempt; while Ahn Myeong-Cheol made it the first time. Ahn’s father took his own life after he was overheard criticising the regime, and Ahn knew the authorities would come for him next. After jumping into the Tumen River and swimming to the Chinese border, he spent his first night of freedom hiding from guards.

French-Polish photographer Tim Franco became interested in the lives of defectors when he moved to Seoul in 2016. In his forthcoming book Unperson – published by the Magenta Foundation and showing at FORMAT Festival – he unfolds 15 stories. “I was only 40km from North Korea and yet I knew almost nothing about it,” he says. “So I turned to the North Korean defectors living in Seoul to tell me more.”