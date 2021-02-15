Pablo Lerma uncovers candid queer histories within the international archive

The discovery of Homologie was the catalyst for a now-ongoing project, which Lerma brings together under the umbrella title, It Doesn’t Stop At Images – an homage to a passage in David Wojnarowicz’s seminal Close to the Knives. “These cosmologies of images course through two decades of magazines, and it was so impactful to look at the artistic, cultural and everyday references for this community in this particular moment in time,” he reflects. Following this initial compilation of materials from his new home, the Netherlands, Lerma foresees two more chapters in the project, which will untangle the representation of gay men in the artist’s other formative locations: Spain and the US.

Exhibiting the work for the first time at FOTODOK in Utrecht in a group exhibition titled Pass it On: Private Stories, Public Histories, Lerma presented selections from his trifecta in three multi-dimensional vitrines for viewers to interact with the layers – both physical and metaphorical – in his work. On the wall, he enlarged one image from each thread, connected through the gentle depiction of their subjects’ closed eyes. It’s a peaceful closure to an important new conceptual chapter for the artist. “I wanted to find a way to portray gay men as dreamers, sleeping. It’s another way of showing how different ways of representing gay men have always been there – we just have to find them.”