Oppressive violence can become recyclable as energy to push protests. And, when art draws inspiration from the results of it, it may minimise countering that violence. The injury becomes loss and victory, and this is how healing gets conflated with recognition. The media and segments of the public then pat themselves on the back for seeing and/or being seen. But when we are witnessing horror, sometimes, we have to drop what we’re doing and actually stop it.

Grief and Grievance opens during a pandemic in which people are fighting for their most basic everyday needs like food, housing, and healthcare. We can wonder if some people even feel they can afford to grieve or find the time in this sort of environment. The many beautiful pieces that deal with our traumas remind us where we’ve come from amid disasters we have not yet escaped. And if the catalogue to the show helps start a fire that needs to burn, I will be grateful. I’m not arguing that art has to be activist-oriented, but when it revolves around topics such as these we have to wonder what’s next for the mourners.

I can tell you about grief. The last five years have brought me copious amounts of experience with it in ways that I never imagined, peaking with the loss of one of the most important people in my life. My familiarity has been forced by the unpredictable hand of death, which I have come to know as an unexpected guest that comes and goes as it pleases. Yet, I still struggle to find the language or compositions that feel needed to grasp this relation. I do what I can to overcome, and I appreciate the artists that help me with their music, visual arts, and more. I want them to know that I want to see the end of the forces that are causing us harm. So when we grieve and mourn together, I hope the consideration is always there that we will overcome by destroying what destroys us in whatever ways we can. If we don’t contend with this, we’ll only be seeing more of the same sorrows.

This reflection is dedicated to the memory of those who have passed away, and those who are grieving and mourning during a time of tremendous loss.