Forces of power have long-defined reductive expectations of how women’s bodies should present. Demeter’s debut photobook invites us to untether from these constraints

“When someone came in with an emergency like they cut their finger off chopping wood, I would ask my Dad if I could watch them being stitched up.” Iringó Demeter remembers, “I was utterly fascinated.” The London based photographer grew up in Transylvania, Romania, living above her parents’ doctors surgery; an environment in which the body persisted as the primary conversation. This proximity activated a life-long obsession with documenting the physicality and materiality of the human form. Unlike her childhood education, Demeter’s photographs depict anatomy stripped of its labels. Focusing on fragments of flesh, at times almost rendered abstract, she invites us into a state of profound attentiveness.

She is Warm, Demeter’s debut photobook published by Libraryman, assembles a four year exploration of women’s bodies. Up close, and unflinchingly personal, she captures evocative monochromatic details that speak to ideas of beauty, ageing, motherhood, and connection. Demeter’s interpretation is one of malleability, an open-ended study made more distinctive by her off-kilter composition. Her aesthetic, born from a kind of digital happenstance, is what activates her curious gaze. “It started with the early days of Instagram when you could only post square formats. I couldn’t show my work in the way I wanted to, so I began sharing details.” Demeter shares, “Making new images out of existing images. I reimagined how I thought about composition and my approach to photography.”