In the Studio with Scarlet Page

Scarlet Page ’s most recognisable work was created beyond the confines of a typical photographic studio: backstage, at the side of stages, in dressing rooms and travelling on the road with touring artists.

Even editorial studio shoots are infused with the kind of relaxed intimacy that is only possible with an understanding of the real-world context of a subject’s life. Her ‘studio’ therefore – situated in an outbuilding in her home in the countryside outside of London – is more of a working office/archive, with decades of filed negatives, transparencies, kit, and the accumulated material of a prolific career. A pink Liam Gallagher print – sparkling, having been treated with diamond dust in a collaboration with artist David Studwell – is a clue that speaks to Page’s contribution to music iconography.

Lately, Page has been spending a lot of time here organising her archive. Working with an assistant, she is methodically moving through decades of negatives alphabetically, matching contact sheets and slowly digitising. “Being organised doesn’t come naturally to me,” she says, but she is motivated out of a “respect of my work and legacy”. The process has brought rediscovery, going back to shoots where the brief had been a cover shot and three images for inside the magazine.

As she has worked through it, she has been surprised and delighted as hidden gems are unearthed. “When I discover some of the things I’ve shot, I’m like, when did I shoot Eminem live?” she says. “I don’t remember doing that, but I did, because it’s got my stamp on it!” Recently, she went looking for Jack White material and came across early White Stripes negatives from one of the band’s first UK dates. “You scan it and go, ‘Oh, it’s pretty good’. Or, maybe it’s not as good as I thought, but it’s still quite exciting.”