Mutual support; Abdulhamid Kircher’s four-year collaboration with Sierra Kiss

This trust helped allow a vulnerability to emerge in the images; Kiss expresses a wide range of emotions, from pure joy to deep desperation. In one shot she is standing tall, proud and almost glowing with strength, holding her pregnant belly, again in her lime-green joggers. In another she has just given birth – her placenta is in a bloodied bowl in front of us, and her tired body is exposed in the background just out of focus.

“She has been abused by men, so I feel very honoured that she trusts me and lets me into her life,” says Kircher. “I realised how important it is for men to take accountability, it’s important that men are a part of this conversation. So often, we rely on women to speak about these problems. Of course, women are going to feel safer with other women, but I feel it’s so crucial for men, if their intentions are pure and right, to also be speaking up for women.”

Alongside these intimate images, the book includes diaristic texts Kiss shared via Instagram over the years. There is no formal introduction to the work, told by an external authority, no journalistic observation of the politics of care; instead, she narrates her own story. “I’m just a girl. I’m just a fucking girl who never had a freaking mother, okay?” she writes. This approach was paramount to Kircher, who credits her as both the writer of the book, and a collaborator.

“In documentary photography it’s really easy for the subjects to become voiceless,” he explains. “And I obviously felt it would be very problematic to have this young struggling mother, that you see at her lowest, be voiceless.” Kircher collected around 700 screenshots of Sierra’s Instagram stories and transcribed and edited the text for the book; “to me that felt like the purest form of her expression. She really used Instagram as this way to let go in a moment where something was hurting her or she was thinking about something. That idea of immediacy is interesting to me.”