Some of Hip Hop’s biggest stars grace the walls London’s Saatchi Gallery

The Saatchi Gallery is currently hosting HIP HOP – Living a Dream, a photography exhibition exploring the evolution of American Hip Hop culture from the early 1980s to the present. The show features the work of Jamel Shabazz, Joseph Rodriguez and Gregory Bojorquez, three photographers whose images document different aspects of Hip Hop’s rise and global influence.

Shabazz’s work focuses on early Hip Hop culture in New York, capturing portraits that document the music, fashion and energy of the era. His photographs, such as The Downtown Brooklyn Crew (1985) and Representing (1988), are considered important records of the movement’s early days. The first of many Hip Hop artists he photographed were LL Cool J, and Public Enemy. Today, his portraits are synonymous with the movement itself.

Rodriguez presents a more documentary approach, highlighting the social and political dimensions of Hip Hop. His series East Side Stories examines gang life in 1990s East Los Angeles. The exhibition also includes portraits of prominent Southern artists, including Master P and the No Limit Crew.