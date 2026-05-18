Ones to Watch 2025 – Tudor Rhys Etchells

Every year, BJP publishes its Ones to Watch issue – our selection of the artists who epitomise the talent and creativity in international photography today, as nominated by a global network of curators, editors, and artists.

As we finalise this year’s list, to be published in Issue 7926, out this June, we’re revisiting the 2025 Ones to Watch. Today, Tudor Rhys Etchells, as nominated by curator Isaac Blease.

Born in Wales in 1994, Tudor Rhys Etchells is a recent graduate of the documentary photography MA at the University of South Wales. His photographic practice, however, is shaped by his former career as an immigration lawyer in Cardiff, navigating and deconstructing the damning bureaucracy surrounding citizenship and migration, in the UK and beyond.

Etchells describes having to “mediate the reality” of clients in his legal position, constructing narratives of migration by questioning their harrowing experiences. “In my work now it’s about asking the right questions with the camera,” he says, “being aware of the space you hold and how people are going to react to you.” This shift in perspective led him to critically examine the ethics of photography and representation – what it means to photograph and to be photographed, and the power dynamics that shape these interactions.

Encountering Ariella Aïsha Azoulay’s writing also led him to question how migrants are depicted in the media. “Contemporary documentary photography of the issues surrounding migration is dominated by the same themes, such as photographs of asylum seekers queuing up for food,” he observes. Visual narratives favour shock factor and dramatic effect over nuance; few focus on the bureaucratic systems that contribute to migrants’ dehumanisation, a system which Etchells knows intimately. “There is a repetitiveness in practising within the legal system,” he explains. “The same addresses, the specific and formal language, the same rights of appeal.”