Ones to Watch 2025 – Dunya Zita

Every year, BJP publishes its Ones to Watch issue – our selection of the artists who epitomise the talent and creativity in international photography today, as nominated by a global network of curators, editors, and artists.

As we finalise this year’s list, to be published in Issue 7926, out this June, we’re revisiting the 2025 Ones to Watch. Today, Dunya Zita, as nominated by curator Lisanne van Happen.

After spontaneously quitting her job at a concept store five years ago, Dunya Zita felt compelled to embark on a photographic journey, one that would allow her to better understand both image-making and herself. “I felt like I had to [quit] in order to see what would come out of it. So that’s what I did,” she says.

The self-taught, Utrecht-based photographer travelled to the Bekaa Valley in Lebanon and volunteered at a refugee camp, teaching children arts and sports. In doing so, she was partly motivated by a desire to connect with her roots in the region, though her family is originally from Morocco. “I had never done a photography project before, I just started with analogue photography,” she recalls. “I used cameras and film I had never used, so I had no clue what I was doing. And I only shot analogue – I didn’t have a digital backup.”

Zita worked intuitively and the result is honest imagery in her series Beyond Borders. She does not rely on stereotypes or photographic tradition; instead, her still lifes of refugee tent interiors show some universal joys of everyday life, while her portraits of the children are warm, inviting a generous intimacy between viewer, subject and photographer.