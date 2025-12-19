In the Bag: Josh Edgoose

“People say gear doesn’t matter, but I think it does, because different situations need different tools”

Last year he was invited to become a Fujifilm ambassador “They’ve been amazing: fun jobs, open briefs, doing workshops. Three months ago they gathered all the ambassadors and said, ‘We’re taking you to Japan in October’. I cried. It came after a rough personal stretch. I have hardly left the country in the last six years,” he says, his only trip abroad being to open his exhibition at La Gacilly Photo Festival in Brittany this summer.

It’s a dream role for a photographer who has been shooting Fujifilm for years. “People say gear doesn’t matter, but I think it does, because different situations need different tools. I’ve used the Fujifilm X100 series a lot over the years. My main camera is the X‑T5, which is great because I can switch between photo and video for my YouTube channel [Framelines, run with fellow street photographer Shane Taylor]; it’s the best I’ve found for seamless switching while keeping an engaging shooting experience. I like the colours and the speed. I have a couple of GFX bodies too. I love the big RAW files, 16‑bit colour, natural skin tones, and especially the sky gradients.

If he was sent on assignment to shoot street photography in central London, what would be his go-to? “I’d put a zoom in my bag, just in case, but I’d most likely use Fuji’s 35mm f/2 prime (a 50mm‑equivalent). It’s light, compact, very fast, and the image quality is almost up there with the GFX. It’s really sharp. I took that exact setup to the Goodwood Revival recently. It looks a bit vintage and people reacted well. It did everything I wanted.”