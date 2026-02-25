Power and fragility in the Leipzig Photobook Festival

A boutique event in an arty, post-industrial city, Leipzig Photobook Festival takes a punky approach to publishing

Leipzig Photobook Festival returns with a new theme Power/Fragility, qualities which seem at odds but both relate to resisting authority. The theme was dreamt up by festival director Calin Kruse and artistic co-director Jenny Starick, after “I came up with power and she came up with fragility, and we realised that these opposites fit together”. “There’s power as in corporate power and how that impacts the individual, how those who are under the powerful are fragile,” Kruse explains. “But then there’s also power in everyday life and self-empowerment.”

These elements will play out across the festival from 7–8 March in HALLE 14 – Centre for Contemporary Art, which is housed in a former cotton mill and includes an artbook library headed up by Starick. Arko Datto will exhibit work from Where do we go when the final wave hits? showing the destruction of the Sundarbans mangrove forest in the Bengal Delta, while Lina Scheynius will present Intimacies, deeply personal images of friends and lovers. Datto’s work is documentary and Scheynius’ is diaristic but, says Kruse, both suggest power and fragility in their own way – Datto in recording the human impact of climate change, and Scheynius because her work is regularly censored by Instagram.

And power/fragility are inspiring Kruse’s curation too, in which he aims to disrupt comfortable gallery experiences and re-engage the viewer. Datto’s images are shot with flash at night to create an eerie vision of what might be the end of the world; Kruse will show these works in a darkened room and give visitors torches. Some of Scheynius’ censored images will be printed on fabric and hung together in the centre of the gallery, meanwhile, forcing visitors to publicly flip through and confront any emotions they feel. Some of Scheynius’ censored images will also be printed on tshirts, which volunteers will wear around the festival and out on the streets beyond. “We want to take these images that have been deleted from Instagram and put them back into the public space,” says Kruse.