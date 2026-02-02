The Gordon Parks Foundation marks 20 years with expanded fellowships and 2026 awardees

Honouring the photographer’s legacy two decades on, a year-long programme of exhibitions, publications and events has been announced, alongside its 2026 fellows, legacy acquisition recipients and the inaugural Fellowship in Music

The Gordon Parks Foundation is marking its 20th anniversary with a year-long programme of exhibitions, publications, fellowships and public events that underscore the enduring relevance of Gordon Parks’ vision and the Foundation’s evolving role in supporting artists working at the intersection of art and social justice.

Founded in 2006 by Gordon Parks and his longtime friend and Life magazine editor Philip B. Kunhardt, Jr., the Foundation was established to steward Parks’ multifaceted legacy as a photographer, filmmaker, writer and musician, while providing support to current and future generations of artists. Two decades on, the organisation has expanded into an interdisciplinary platform that reflects Parks’ own belief in art as a catalyst for social change.

Central to the anniversary year is the announcement of the Foundation’s 2026 fellows, Legacy Acquisition Fund recipients and Book Prize winner, alongside the introduction of a new fellowship in music – an addition that reflects Parks’ lifelong engagement with sound and composition.