From selfie filters to ‘bikini pics’, what does it mean to post your body online?

Playing with online displays of bodies, a new generation of artists is exploring the freedoms and restrictions of the digital world

I remember the first photograph I posted of myself online. It was the mid-00s, I was 13, and the digital whirlpools of Myspace and MSN ruled my parentally-allotted daily hour of computer time. The image; a mirror selfie. Me, wearing a Pikachu onesie, with the glaring flash of my hot-pink digicam filling half the shot. There was a naivety to sharing photos online back then and, like many millennials, my first selfies were pixellated, badly cropped and shared to a follower count of around 20 school friends. Teenagers these days? Some have Facetune, fluorescent ring lights and front-facing HD cameras, ready to beam their latest snaps to an audience of millions.

It is not just the quality, quantity and reach of images that has advanced over time. The content has crawled into lucrative crevices that my generation could never have imagined. Research shows the majority of young people across the US, UK and Europe now use platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, where sharing selfies and choreographed dances is a primary mode of interaction. But these platforms do not just offer a means for communication. They exist within an attention economy that adds a transactional value to every image that is shared. Even if users are not literally trading money, these interactions operate as social currency. Regular people have become active participants in this marketplace, posting images of their bodies in exchange for likes, follows or attention.

Sharing such images online comes with various levels of tension. On the one hand, the democratisation of photo- sharing has been liberating, giving anyone with a camera the power to frame and share their own body exactly as they want it to be seen. But these images, and the platforms on which they exist, are deeply tethered to systems of commodification. Can bodies truly be liberated when we are using tools that are used to monitor, dominate and control?

The following artists have reflected on such questions through a variety of approaches – self-portraiture, digital manipulation, performance, collage and collaboration. Together, they reveal the many paradoxes of self- representation in the digital age, and offer a glimpse at how we might better understand how bodies are seen and consumed online.