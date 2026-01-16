Hand-printed photography as inheritance: Jurga Ramonaite on Arctic landscapes and memory-keeping

In Beneath the Surface Skin, chemigrams made with Arctic seawater and glacial portraits become letters across loss

Jurga Ramonaite grew up hearing her father’s stories of travel under Soviet occupation, when journeys beyond Soviet territories were rare and precious. Years later, encouraged by him to visit the Arctic, she made the journey for both of them. Beneath the Surface Skin – her debut solo exhibition at Raleigh Chapel – transforms those Arctic photographs into an ongoing conversation through the physical act of darkroom printing.

During the Soviet occupation of Lithuania, travel beyond Soviet territories was largely restricted. Ramonaite’s father managed to travel through sport, and after independence in the early 1990s, mobility took on new meaning for her family – associated with learning, exchange, and opportunity. Years later, when he became ill and spoke about wanting to visit the Arctic, he encouraged her to apply for The Arctic Circle residency. She went in 2025, overcoming her fear of open water to spend two weeks sailing through the archipelago of Svalbard. He passed away two months after her return.

In the months that followed, Ramonaite returned to the North London photographic studio and colour darkroom she co-founded – part of a broader movement of photographers returning to analogue processes. For her, the choice is both practical and conceptual. “The slowness, physical engagement and presence required working with film, and analogue processes feel like a resistance to the current fast pace of contemporary image culture,” she explains. The darkroom community she’s helped build fosters collaboration – people working alongside one another, sharing techniques, discussing works in progress – in contrast to what she describes as the surprising isolation of commercial photography.