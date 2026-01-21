The ordered universe of war: revealing the military-industrial complex

Delving into the jaw-dropping global spend of the US Department of Defense, Edmund Clark and Crofton Black have delivered a portrait of a country that also speaks about everywhere else

Edmund Clark and Crofton Black’s new book is titled Cosmopolemos, a word they have coined to describe “The ordered universe of war”, combining ‘kosmos’ (or ‘order’) with ‘polemos’ (or ‘war’). The book’s subtitle is An Illustrated Encyclopaedia of The United States of America Department of Defense Contract Spending 2001/09/11 – 2021/08/30, and as this suggests, it is at its simplest a breakdown of American defence spending over a 20-year period. More elusive is what it suggests about a universe of war, and the way we can interrogate and understand it. Cosmopolemos is an oblique portrait of the US, but it also speaks about a world order, as well as about order itself.

Clark is a photographer, known for his work on the military-industrial complex and how we might – or might not – be able to represent it. His 2010 publication Guantanamo: If the Light Goes Out shows eerie empty scenes at the infamous US base in Cuba, while Control Order House, first published in 2013, depicts an apparently ordinary suburban home in which an individual suspected of terrorism was indefinitely detained by the British government. Black is an investigator and writer who often works with open-source intelligence, collating and interrogating publicly available information to give insights into otherwise opaque systems. His work on secret CIA prisons in Eastern Europe led to landmark litigation at the European Court of Human Rights, while his investigations into telecom surveillance have been supported by Lighthouse Reports and the Bureau of Investigative Journalism.

The pair have worked together since 2011, when their paths crossed at UK human rights NGO Reprieve; in 2016 they published Negative Publicity: Artefacts of Extraordinary Rendition, which uses documents and photographs – sometimes redacted, and sometimes pixelated – to indicate CIA ‘black sites’, and problems of representing them. Negative Publicity tapped a weak spot in the Central Intelligence Agency – its fiscal accountability, which leaves a trail of invoices, reconciliations and contracts with companies with which it does business. Cosmopolemos does something similar, delving into records of US Defense contract spending, which uses public money and therefore all has to be publicly declared (unlike the CIA). Specifically it is available via usaspending.gov, a mirror of the Federal Procurement Data System. “The whole of federal government spending is available if you want it,” explains Black. “But due to processing time and disc space we only ever downloaded the DoD. You can download it year-by-year, so we made 20 downloads then combined them into one data set.”