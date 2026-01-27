Remote Learning with Real-World Application: An Insight into Falmouth’s Online Photography MA

Nina Kostamo Deschamps, a student on the MA, spent nearly two decades living across Europe, before she moved back to her native Lapland, which became the focus of her independent project. Exploring the concept of place attachment, her series Usva (‘mist’ in Finnish) revolves around the photographer’s grandparents’ home near the Arctic Circle, and the gaping void that was felt with its eventual loss. Although she previously studied Documentary Practice and Visual Journalism, studying on the MA allowed her to experiment with layering archival imagery and contemporary portraits to create emotional charge and nuance. The project not only earned her a place on the 2025 Photo London ⨯ Hahnemühle Student Award shortlist, but is currently being developed into a photobook.

Geoffrey Bird, an educator at the British Columbia Institute of Technology, took a different approach to loss for his MA work. For My Wife began on an autumn walk through his suburban neighbourhood, where he noticed hydrangeas, despite having faded and frayed petals, still had a wondrous beauty, reminding him of an Alzheimer’s patient: his wife. Diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s at the age of 55, her diagnosis is the basis of the series, which turns an invisible, abstract disease that affects around 40 million people globally, into a tangible image of memory, identity, loss and connection. The project – recently published as a photobook Stolen: Flowers For My Wife – became a shared expression between the married pair; an alternative mode of storytelling that shows how by tackling a difficult topic, it is possible to find new perspectives.