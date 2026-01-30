Textile Alchemy: Nicolás Garrido and letting materials speak

Through light leaks, natural dyes and ancestral Andean knowledge, the artist’s Alquimia Textil becomes a meditation on chance, craft and the quiet resistance embedded in traditional textile practices

Alchemy is a European word derived from Arabic, which refers to philosophies of quasi-magical change and transmutation aimed at positive, surprising encounters or endings. Accordingly, alchemists are those who preserve and perform the knowledge sustained by alchemy. The project Alquimia Textil (‘Textile Alchemy’) by Peruvian photographer Nicolás Garrido documents the magic of traditional Andean dye extraction and textile dyeing, as safeguarded by an artisan women’s cooperative in Chinchero, Cusco, Pumaqwasim (‘House of the Puma’ in Quechuan). With this project, Garrido creates a visual dialogue with ancestral traditions, memory, the natural environment and materiality.

Garrido took a leap into photography just three years ago from a career in digital marketing, and Alquimia Textil “was born out of the personal need to engage with a long-term project after having done numerous short stories”. To access the Pumaqwasim cooperative and document the ancient technique, he collaborated with the sustainable clothes designer María Lucía Muñoz, who was already researching the Indigenous women’s work. She later became essential in both the conceptual and material features of the project.

The photographer used two film cameras borrowed from friends – a Nikon M-35 and a Mamiya RB67 – but unbeknown to him, the cameras were faulty. When he collected the photographs from the lab, he realised the negatives were flawed, presenting unexpected light leaks that were subtle in some cases, extremely obvious in others. Initially he was disappointed but, after discussing with Muñoz, appreciated that the resulting images echoed the fundamentally unpredictable nature of traditional dyeing techniques. “We realised that these faults added layers of meaning to the work, rather than detracting,” he says. “The digital photographs I took felt too polished.”