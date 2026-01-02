The MoMA considers “The Idea of Africa” in an expansive new show

How did portraiture shape a vision of pan-African possibility? A new show at New York’s Museum of Modern Art explores the ways images of everyday citizens informed political ideology

Ideas of Africa: Portraiture and Political Imagination, at New York’s Museum of Modern Art, explores how portrait photography has helped circulate ideas of pan-African solidarity and subjectivity. Mixing classic images from the 1960s, works from the African diaspora and more recent approaches, it includes iconic work by Seydou Keïta, Malick Sidibé and Sanlé Sory, plus artists such as Samuel Fosso, Silvia Rosi and Njideka Akunyili Crosby.

Unusually the exhibition is not arranged chronologically, and it also freely mixes artists from various places. “The exhibition’s curatorial approach and spatial organisation encourages an interpretive reading of the histories of photography on the African continent and in the African diaspora, rather than a chronological, monographic, or geographic frame,” explains Oluremi C Onabanjo, The Peter Schub Curator at MoMA, who curated the show. “In substance and form, Ideas of Africa encourages viewers to be sensitive to the circulation of ideas and images across space and time.”

The exhibition name and concept draw on The Idea of Africa, a key text published by VY Mudimbe in 1994. Mudimbe “rigorously unpacks the systems of knowledge about the African continent that were developed in and circulated through European and North American traditions of philosophy and critical theory”, writes Onabanjo in her catalogue essay.