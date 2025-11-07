Bound Narratives is the new festival providing a decolonial approach to the photo book world

Organiser Souheila Ghorbel tells us how the roving project has expanded to include workshops, book signings, talks, and concerts in Tunis

When I spoke to publisher and designer Roï Saade about his roving photo book library, Bound Narratives, in 2024, he expressed to me his frustrations about photo book publishing in the Middle East and North Africa: “Our bookstores, libraries, and homes are filled with Western photobooks [on the region]. Yet it’s rare to find photobooks from the region itself in these collections,” he said. “We have no shortage of artists or storytellers from the MENA region.” Just shy of a year later, his ambitions to present photo books from the region through a decolonial lens has scaled outwards dramatically.

After travelling to Beirut, Florence, Montreal, and Sarajevo since its creation in 2022,this Autumn Bound Narratives travelled to Tunis. It marks, for the first time, the project as a festival, offering an exhibition, an open-access library, workshops, book signings, talks, and concerts.

Organised by Saade, Tamara Abdul Hadi and the Kamel Lazaar Foundation, Bound Narratives unfolds into a festival across the city, activating B7L9, the home of the foundation, and also 32 Bis and Mouhit Space, running from 19 September to 14 November. The programme encompasses exhibitions, book launches, panel discussions, concerts, and workshops – all with the intention of scrutinising methods of publishing, encouraging public engagement with emerging arts in Tunis, and blurring the lines between borders. Souheila Ghorbel, Program Manager at B7L9, describes it as a “very full programme,” one that “activated the exhibition from the first day with guided tours, talks, and workshops.”