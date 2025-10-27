Storm – four takes on photography’s leading sustainability prize

Discover the world through the lenses of Takashi Arai, Marina Caneve, Tom Fecht and Laetitia Vançon – finalists of this year’s Prix Pictet award, each offering a distinct interpretation of the theme Storm.
From handcrafted daguerreotypes to archival research, microscopic plankton to frontline photojournalism, their work reveals the many faces of turbulence – natural, social, and emotional.
Hosted by writer and curator Charlotte Jansen at V&A South Kensington.
Prix Pictet 𝘚𝘵𝘰𝘳𝘮 was on view at the V&A, South Kensington until 19 October 2025, and is now touring to Ishara Art Foundation (Dubai), TOP Museum (Tokyo), and Luma Westbau (Zurich).
Video by Jeremy Clancy
Following its presentation at the V&A, Prix Pictet: Storm travels to the Ishara Art Foundation, Dubai (17 October – 13 December), the TOP Museum, Tokyo (12 December – 25 January 2026), and Luma Westbau, Zurich (6 March – 5 April 2026). A publication by Hatje Cantz accompanies the exhibition.