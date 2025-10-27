Storm – four takes on photography’s leading sustainability prize

Discover the world through the lenses of Takashi Arai, Marina Caneve, Tom Fecht and Laetitia Vançon – finalists of this year’s Prix Pictet award, each offering a distinct interpretation of the theme Storm.

From handcrafted daguerreotypes to archival research, microscopic plankton to frontline photojournalism, their work reveals the many faces of turbulence – natural, social, and emotional.

Hosted by writer and curator Charlotte Jansen at V&A South Kensington.

Prix Pictet 𝘚𝘵𝘰𝘳𝘮 was on view at the V&A, South Kensington until 19 October 2025, and is now touring to Ishara Art Foundation (Dubai), TOP Museum (Tokyo), and Luma Westbau (Zurich).