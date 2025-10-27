Andrew Miksys reissues BAXT, a documentation of the Roma community in Lithuania

The almost two decades-old photo book is revisited to extend the conversation about a community facing erasure

When photographer Andrew Miksys first travelled to Lithuania in 1998 on a Fulbright Fellowship, he knew little about the country his father had fled as a child. He knew even less about the Roma people who lived there. “I was very kind of naive about it. I just knew I wanted to photograph this after-the-Soviet-Union moment.”

That naïveté became the seed for BAXT, a project that would grow into a lifelong engagement with Lithuania’s Roma community. The first edition of BAXT was self-published in 2007 after nearly a decade of photography. Now, almost twenty years later, Miksys has released a new edition, a continuation rather than a simple reprint. “I called it a second edition,” he says, “but really, it’s a second chapter, what continued.”

The title comes from the Romani word baxt, meaning luck, fate, or fortune. The project’s earliest images emerged from chance encounters, too. “I met a Roma family by accident, really,” he remembers. “I photographed them, not even knowing they were Roma. But when I showed the pictures to Lithuanian friends, they said, ‘You could have been killed. You should stay away from these people.’”

That prejudice and the isolation that accompanied it runs through the work. In the late 1990s, the Roma were largely invisible within Lithuania’s cultural landscape, spoken of mostly in terms of “integration” and “tolerance.” Miksys’ photographs, taken over more than two decades, reveal something else entirely: a vibrant, proud, and self-contained world of homes, gestures, and rituals, under threat from erasure.