A new show at Autograph examines the power and legacy of collage as a creative act

I Still Dream of Lost Vocabularies invites new perspectives on social histories through mixed-media image making, finds Phin Jennings

Sabrina Tirvengadum, a British Mauritian photographer, has seen very few images of her family history from before 1960. She knew that, in the 19th century, her Mauritian ancestors had been indentured labourers working for a wealthy family of sugar plantation owners, but was unsure of what their lives looked like. Working from a handful of photographs and her own imagination, she started experimenting with an AI model to create images of her family’s hidden history. A suite of these images is currently on show at Autograph as part of I Still Dream of Lost Vocabularies, a group exhibition curated by Bindi Vora, which opened 10 October, 2025. “It blends my own memories, what’s real and what I imagine. It mixes together pasts and reimagines history,” Tirvengadum tells me.

In each frame, contexts and figures blend together in strange ways, giving the impression of a vaguely-remembered dream. Happy Birthday to You (2025) shows a smartly-dressed family of eleven gathered around a table in the middle of a forest; in Pose for our Family (2025), a young woman grasps a teddy bear with no legs. Tirvengadum likes to keep the discontinuities and hallucinations that the AI model concocts, because they reflect the glitches in her own understanding of the past: “Something’s always not quite right, and histories are distorted in a way as well.”

Across the work of the thirteen artists in this exhibition – photography, painting, textiles, video and more brought together under an expanded understanding of collage – the questioning and augmenting of the historical canon and official archives is a running theme. Each artist cuts, sticks and edits images to capture various undocumented histories that are sometimes personal, sometimes political, and often both.