The women photographers bringing nuance to the way COVID-19 is being covered

Numerous studies in recent months have proved, once again, that the impacts of large-scale crises are never gender-indiscriminate. In April 2020, United Nations secretary-general António Guterres warned of a “horrifying global surge in domestic violence” directed towards women and girls since the start of COVID-19 lockdowns. Sexual and reproductive health clinics have been closing worldwide, with some US states restricting access to abortions.

Women’s job losses due to COVID-19 are, globally, 1.8 times greater than men’s; they also tend to bear the brunt of care responsibilities, rendering them unable to work, when schools close or family members fall ill. It is no surprise that a devastating female mental health crisis has materialised as a byproduct of the past year, only further obstructing women’s attempts to rebuild their lives.

When the world finds itself in historic moments like this one – and crucially, when it is women who are being hit the hardest – it matters who gets to tell the story.

This is the sentiment at the heart of global women’s photography collective The Journal. Founded by Charlotte Schmitz and Hannah Yoon of the Women Photograph community, the project compounds more than 400 women photographers documenting their lives during the coronavirus pandemic. Within it, women turn the camera on themselves and their families, on intimate moments and private spaces, to bring nuance to the way COVID-19 is being covered.

“Most members [of the collective] had never photographed their families nor intimate spaces before, and certainly didn’t publish them,” says Schmitz. “Suddenly, we realised the value and beauty in not only documenting them, but also sharing them with the world.”

Traversing countries and timezones across the globe, The Journal seeks to foster open dialogues about topics such as decolonizing the lens, juggling motherhood and work, sexism in the industry and the power of solidarity in photography, all against the backdrop of the pandemic. “Our photo industry is based on individualism and competition,” Schmitz says. “Collaboration barely exists. But that’s our biggest treasure. We are creating sustainable change by simply living the collective.”

Below, seven members of The Journal speak about some of their images and experiences from the past year.