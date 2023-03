‘Open in a dark room only’: salvaged images of Palestinian resistance

Despite the complications, the fundraiser encouraged Ashcom to appreciate the images as embodiments of the oppression experienced by Palestinians: performative as opposed to documentary. His photobook, Open, published by Gnomic Book, reflects this. Packaged in a distinctive yellow box and bound with red tape that reads: “Warning: Exposed Film – Open in a dark room only”, the publication forces viewers to enact the violation committed to Ashcom’s film. “The experience of the book is intended to mirror the initial invasion of the box,” shares Ashcom. “And, as an American citizen, that was important to me because my tax dollars are funding the apartheid – so there is a level of complicity that I wanted people to experience.” HTML code fragments trail throughout the pages, lifted from communications with international financial institutions. This alludes to the frustration that prevented them from logging into the fundraising sites.

At its core, Open embodies the erasure inflicted upon Palestinians – those erased from the images and beyond. However, there is also a semblance of hope within the book’s design. Together with Gnomic Book, Ashcom explored how to “posit the possibility for a reversal of that erasure”, eventually landing on the introduction of translucent pages. “If you hold the book and flip through it quickly, you see the images through translucent paper, which makes them more muted than the prints themselves,” says Ashcom. “It’s only through deliberately turning the pages that the image reveals itself as more vibrant and vivid.” Experiencing the images in this way also allows one to appreciate symbolism within them: a partially visible wall of keys, for instance, or the recurrence of olive trees; both symbols of Palestinian resistance and demands for the right to return.

The images feel amorphous and unfixed; the ghostly haze that obscures each one speaks to the fragility of the lives of individuals caught up in an apartheid designed to oppress them. The frames are strangely beautiful but also unsettling; a reminder that over a decade on, there is still no end in sight to the persecution of Palestinians, with a hard-right coalition led by Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party having recently formed a government. Indeed, Open remains as timely as it was when Ashcom first made the photographs. As he asserts: “I hope the book incites curiosity; that people remain curious about Palestine and remain thoughtful about the places they interact with that have a hand in the apartheid.” Replete with layer upon layer of symbolism and meaning, Open is well-placed to help its readers do just that.