Growing up in Laytown, County Meath – a village on the east coast of Ireland – Ó Murchú was always curious about his surroundings, and as a teenager he would spend his weekends exploring and photographing abandoned places with his friends. “Nature had started to reclaim these areas, and flora and fauna grew within the walls of the derelict buildings,” he recalls. “Later, I went further away from the city and its edgelands and committed myself more fully to nature, creating images of trees, water, mountains, mounds, beaches and animals in the Irish countryside.” Ó Murchú completed a multimedia degree in Dublin before moving to London to continue his studies, which, he says, equipped him with “the flexibility to explore different visual languages”.

Once in London, Ó Murchú found himself researching and reading about the relationship between man and nature in Irish culture. This led him to consume more of his homeland’s classic mythology. What he found, he says, is a perpetual feeling of the fantastical that he wanted to emanate from his pictures. “Mythology and folklore transcend that which is visually obvious and unmistakably there into something that allows us to step into a different world,” he says. “As I delved further into the world of Irish mythology, I became more engrossed in it. Everything around me seemed magical.”