Portrait of Humanity winners announced: “A collective hope for the future”

The single image category brings together 30 works spanning five continents. Several feature couples, others whole families. A girl stands before the remains of a tea shop in northeast India, ruined by a cyclone. A Haitian mother and her son sit for their portrait in a chapel in Santiago, Chile, where many of their compatriots emigrated in the wake of the 2010 earthquake. A man peers through the legs of a giant family dog.

Iringó Demeter’s portrait of her Romanian grandmother captures an act of defiance. Ageism prevents us from normalising elderly people’s bodies, but the woman stands in her home posing partially clothed, “confidently showing what a woman her age can look like,” says Demeter. The photo is doubly rebellious because her grandmother is “a very religious woman”, says the artist. “To pose for an image in this way is not common at all.”

At the other end of the age spectrum is Philippa James’ portrait of Lucy, a 14-year-old girl who invited James to photograph her friendship group’s world of rebellion, social awkwardness and self discovery. James says she began the project intending to uncover teens’ relationships with their mobile phones. In the end she saw more similarities with her own adolescence: “The familiar, deeply rooted, yet often hidden, patriarchal ideologies and discourses that occur around teenage girls.”

However, James adds that at the heart of her work there is also a conflict. If portraiture is about the people behind the image, then the camera itself can become both a means of access and a source of unease. “I work hard to collaborate with my subjects, but ultimately, I hold the power and that makes me feel uncomfortable,” she says. “Others keep reminding me that it’s important to not let this feeling get in the way of the work, but it’s hard. I know many others grappling with this issue too.”