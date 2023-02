Scratching the surface of the West’s ‘Chinese’ Pagodas

Chen remembers having mixed feelings about the structure, noting its unorthodox style and colonial associations. She thought about how the Chinese ‘taste’ or ‘look’ was co-opted by upper class Europeans as exotic decoration – something that became known as Chinoiserie. It was from here that her project The Oriental Scene began – a photographic investigation of Chinoiserie architecture and design in the UK, in the context of postcolonialism.

“This craze swept Europe during the Baroque and Rococo periods, influencing architecture, painting, furniture and interiors,” Chen explains. By combining the image of the Nanking Tower with other symbols from contemporary Chinese imagery, a default idea of the ‘Chinese Pagoda’ emerged. “I am therefore challenged to use the visual language of photography to depict the ‘Oriental scene,’” Chen says. “And as someone from East Asia, it is the most attractive and ‘politically incorrect’ landscape to me.”

The Oriental Scene is a mixture of archival material relating to the Nanking Tower (including postcards, prints and drawings); new photographs Chen took of Chinoiserie architecture on upper-class estates in the UK; and British-made Chinoiserie and Chinese-inspired objects like plates and takeaway boxes with featuring images of pagodas.