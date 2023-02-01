The leisure and looks of late-nineties London students

The majority of subjects are pictured in their homes, including Vallée’s east London student house from his art-school days, vibrant and dilapidated at once. However, one series captures Vallée’s friend Cal against the distinctive backdrop of London’s Soho; the iconic Raymond Revuebar in the distance.

The pictures are autobiographical; a window into Vallée’s life in 90s London. However, they have a wider historical and political significance, capturing queer youth as the gay community slowly emerged from the horror of the 80s and early-90s global AIDS epidemic, Margaret Thatcher and Clause 28, which was in effect until 2003.