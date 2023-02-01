Framing life on Bristol’s margins

On 07 June 2020, in Bristol, southwest England, a bronze statue of slave trader Edward Colston was toppled from its plinth. As anti-racism protesters rolled, pushed and dragged the heavily graffitied figure into the city’s harbour, the eyes of the nation – and indeed parts of the world – were fixed on Bristol and its people.

The removal of Colston’s effigy plunged the city into the midst of a fierce debate: was this vandalism or an appropriate fate for a man whose fortune was made, at least in part, from the servitude of others? While politicians and campaigners across the country debated the legitimacy of the act, in Bristol, Chris Hoare observed as local Facebook groups filled with comments from opposing factions. “One of the most notable things was how it divided the city, with many people, particularly on the fringes, disagreeing with [the statue] being pulled down,” Hoare recalls. The photographer’s use of the word ‘fringes’ is not incidental. He is referring to Bristol’s geographical edges, far removed from the affluent city centre, and to those living on the margins of its society. It is within these margins that, in the weeks following the statue’s dethronement, Hoare began his ongoing body of work, Seven Hills.