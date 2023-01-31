Ian Bates’ poetic response to the American Midwest

Made over the course of seven years on the road, Ian Bates’ Meadowlark meditates on the people and places of a region often misunderstood by outsiders

When Ian Bates started work on his new photobook, Meadowlark, in 2014, he was 24 and just out of photojournalism school. Brought up in New Jersey, the second-most densely populated US state, the young photographer travelled to one of the sparsest states, North Dakota, often sleeping in his car on a years-long road trip through the American midwest. “It was all-consuming,” he says.

Shot during the following seven years, the project combines flooded farmhouses with sun-dappled clearings, and smiling couples with upturned cars. Meadowlark is a meditation on the rugged geography and contradictions of a region that Bates says is often misunderstood by outsiders, despite being made famous by the films of John Wayne and Clint Eastwood over the last century.

The landscapes are stark and barren; buildings lean, peel and fall in on themselves; people have false teeth, scraggly beards and battered clothes. “People daydream about the west from the movies they’ve seen, but it’s not all flowers and sunshine,” Bates says. “It’s a really harsh part of the country in terms of weather and hard living. It’s all farming, which can be a really difficult way to live.”