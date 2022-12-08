Colour clash: Lorenzo Vitturi interrogates his mixed cultural heritage, and the ‘hybridity’ of tradition

Those familiar with Vitturi’s work will be well aware of his mastery of colour and texture. In Dalston Anatomy (2013), he photographed the people and objects around Ridley Road Market, near where he was living at the time in London. Noticing the energy and rapidly changing community, he fashioned raw, ephemeral sculptures using these images and found materials from the area. In his project Money Must be Made (2017), he constructed intricate still lifes from photographs and objects he made and collected from Balogun Market Lagos, Nigeria, commenting on the city’s society and economy.

“In my work I am trying to mix different techniques, visually and aesthetically. It’s really important because it means there’s a real cultural exchange through craft and collaboration.”

This time, Vitturi’s interest in aventurine took him to India, where a special green version of the mineral is typically found near Mysore and Chennai. The artist has been working and travelling around the country for many months observing its landscape and natural rhythms and building a picture archive in response. He became acquainted with local artisans working with traditional crafts, such as weaving. The experience led to a close collaboration with the textile workers from the Jaipur Rugs Foundation, as well as the glassworkers from Murano and weavers and ceramicists from Peru. “The idea of this exhibition is to show the complexity of different cultures merging,” he says. “In my work I am trying to mix different techniques, visually and aesthetically. It’s really important because it means there’s a real cultural exchange through craft and collaboration.” He adds: “Collaborations bring together new stories and the team brings the work to life. From these experiments we learn new ways of working. This is one of my goals.”