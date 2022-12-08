Subscribe
Explore Stories

Colour clash: Lorenzo Vitturi interrogates his mixed cultural heritage, and the ‘hybridity’ of tradition

View Gallery 6 Photos
1854 Photography
1
2
3
4
5
6
Colour clash: Lorenzo Vitturi interrogates his mixed cultural heritage, and the ‘hybridity’ of tradition

Source:
1854 Photography
Colour clash: Lorenzo Vitturi interrogates his mixed cultural heritage, and the ‘hybridity’ of tradition

Source:
1854 Photography
Colour clash: Lorenzo Vitturi interrogates his mixed cultural heritage, and the ‘hybridity’ of tradition

Source:
1854 Photography
Colour clash: Lorenzo Vitturi interrogates his mixed cultural heritage, and the ‘hybridity’ of tradition

Source:
1854 Photography
Colour clash: Lorenzo Vitturi interrogates his mixed cultural heritage, and the ‘hybridity’ of tradition

Source:
1854 Photography
Colour clash: Lorenzo Vitturi interrogates his mixed cultural heritage, and the ‘hybridity’ of tradition

Source:
Reading Time: 3 minutes

All images © Lorenzo Vitturi.

Vitturi’s latest show is an intense and abstract exploration of tradition, ancient craftsmanship and culture

Aventurine is the name given to both an ancient mineral and glass-making process. The latter originated in the 17th century, when an artisan working on the island of Murano in Venice (famous for its numerous glass workshops) accidentally dropped copper into liquid glass, creating a mesmerising effect. The same name is given to a 2.5-million-year-old mineral that has the appearance of a crystal-like quartz with thousands of tiny stars inside. 

Aventurine, in both its forms, is the conceptual cue for Lorenzo Vitturi’s latest body of work, now on show at Nature Morte Gallery in New Delhi, India. It draws on the materials’ cultural history, using it as a metaphor to interrogate the diverse cultural identity of the Italian-Peruvian artist – whose father is from Murano. The exhibition, titled Aventurine, transformations, and other stories, represents the next chapter of a larger and ongoing series, Caminantes.

Those familiar with Vitturi’s work will be well aware of his mastery of colour and texture. In Dalston Anatomy (2013), he photographed the people and objects around Ridley Road Market, near where he was living at the time in London. Noticing the energy and rapidly changing community, he fashioned raw, ephemeral sculptures using these images and found materials from the area. In his project Money Must be Made (2017), he constructed intricate still lifes from photographs and objects he made and collected from Balogun Market  Lagos, Nigeria, commenting on the city’s society and economy. 

 

“In my work I am trying to mix different techniques, visually and aesthetically. It’s really important because it means there’s a real cultural exchange through craft and collaboration.”

 

This time, Vitturi’s interest in aventurine took him to India, where a special green version of the mineral is typically found near Mysore and Chennai. The artist has been working and travelling around the country for many months observing its landscape and natural rhythms and building a picture archive in response. He became acquainted with local artisans working with traditional crafts, such as weaving. The experience led to a close collaboration with the textile workers from the Jaipur Rugs Foundation, as well as the glassworkers from Murano and weavers and ceramicists from Peru. “The idea of this exhibition is to show the complexity of different cultures merging,” he says. “In my work I am trying to mix different techniques, visually and aesthetically. It’s really important because it means there’s a real cultural exchange through craft and collaboration.” He adds: “Collaborations bring together new stories and the team brings the work to life. From these experiments we learn new ways of working. This is one of my goals.” 

“I’m trying to find the coincidence and connection between two things that are totally different. In my still lifes, I place materials together that wouldn’t exist side by side in real life.”

 

The exhibition room is filled with magnificent sculptural works and still lifes made from glass and mineral, married with thick, woven tapestries. Heavily edited and “reducted” images of objects, fragments and textures also play a role in the compositions – using the photographs themselves as a material. Then, photographic prints of smaller, intricate still lifes constructed from the same materials as the rugs, create a dialogue between the mediums. 

“My approach to using photography is really working with fragments, or segments of space and architecture – also of the human body. Some people see [the sculptures] as anatomies,” Vitturi observes. “Aesthetically they can resemble organs. I find that quite interesting.” He adds: “I’m trying to find the coincidence and connection between two things that are totally different. In my still lifes, I place materials together that wouldn’t exist side by side in real life.”

Though the exhibition is an intense and abstract exploration of tradition, ancient craftsmanship and cultures across different continents, Vitturi authentically and personally connects to every element. “Tradition is seen as something essential and unique to a specific culture,” Vitturi says. But actually, it is a mix of something that happened in the past, a hybrid. I think it’s really important to remember that especially today with the global, political situation. It’s an important theme in all my work.”

lorenzovitturi.com

Aventurine, transformations, and other stories is on show at Nature Morte, New Delhi until 11 December 2022.

Izabela Radwanska Zhang

Starting out as an intern back in 2016, Izabela Radwanska Zhang is now the Editorial Director of British Journal of Photography in print and online. Her words have appeared in Disegno and Press Association. Prior to this, she completed a MA in Magazine Journalism at City University, London, and most recently, a Postgrad Certificate in Graphic Design at London College of Communication.

No Newer Articles
Never miss a beat with our Agenda collection
From exhibitions and events to photobooks and beyond — register free now and unlock unlimited access to every article published within our Agenda collection.



Please enter your password
1854 Media will use your contact information to email you about relevant content, products and services. You can unsubscribe at anytime and check out Privacy Policy.

We are unable to create an account for you right now. Please try later.
© Laurence Rasti