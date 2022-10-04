Turkey in Focus: Four photographers shaping the contemporary scene

Selected by Merve Arkunlar, editor of 212 Magazine, we profile the work of Ekin Özbiçer, Ci Demi, Oğulcan Arslan and Kıvılcım S Güngörün

Introduction by Merve Arkunlar

Turkish director and photographer Nuri Bilge Ceylan’s depictions of my homeland are a masterclass in local, visual storytelling. His auteur films and the panoramic photographs collected in his book Turkey Cinemascope (2015) capture the authentic delicacy of his narrative. Ceylan’s words also resonate. During his acceptance speech for the Best Director award for Three Monkeys at the 2008 Cannes Film Festival, he described Turkey as “my lonely and beautiful country”.

Although 15 years have passed, Ceylan’s words remain poignant. In the last two decades, Turkey has experienced many political and social hardships. The country’s beauty is still present, but not as it used to be, with many precious facets such as our heritage, individuality and diversity being misunderstood and often neglected. Nevertheless the Turkish photography scene is thriving. I believe that we are living in the most proactive era of local photographic history. The cities are brimming with eager, emerging photographers. I am constantly discovering and meeting new image-makers pursuing personal stories while still connecting their practice to their home.

Here, we highlight four photographers who are contributing to the contemporary, sociocultural scene – first published in a special feature in the Tradition & Identity issue of British Journal of Photography.