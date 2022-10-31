An evocative exploration of Chinese mascuninity, queer sisterhood and slow violence

boihugo, 27 years old and born in Beijing, studied Fine Arts at Capital Normal University, before moving to the UK to study an MA in photography at London College of Communication. Their work is a deep, long look into the conditions born from the social landscape we live in and under: race, gender, queerness and sex, which all exist in a matrix of labels and expectations. boihugo is on the hunt for their causations, citing capitalism, colonialism, and racialised patriarchy.

Whether we like it or not, we can’t escape the lenses we view the world through, lenses built with specific bodies in mind. Binary – or perhaps the myth of it – becomes the modus operandi as they play rough against soft; gentle against violent. cuddle me, don’t colonize me does not just highlight these binaries, but demonstrates their ultimate fallacy – there is no binary. Structural powers create this apparent duality, boihugo argues, and exemplifies this through illusions of “ideal” masculinity. It exists not through rigid characteristics, but by negating undesirable ones. “It cannot exist without a generated opposite: the feminine, the non-white, the other,” they say.

In one image [below], fishing wire presses uncomfortably against the skin.“That tension is a nuanced interaction. The feeling isn’t the direct violence of a stab or punch. If I don’t look too closely, I won’t even notice,” boihugo explains. Bodily subjection is ever present, always pressing down. This “slow violence” is caused by “every construct being the result of a conflict between power relations,” the artist adds. They say this almost as a mantra, a reality hard to swallow, impossible to ignore.