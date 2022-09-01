Capturing Central Park’s vibrant community, Scott Rossi illustrates the importance of public spaces

Rossi explores the connection between New Yorkers and the city’s green oasis: “I wanted to reflect the diversity of the people, landscapes, and moments that make Central Park the extraordinary place it is today”

“New York is a confined, saturated maze,” says Canadian photographer Scott Rossi of the city he has learned to call home. “I used to be overwhelmed by it, but with this project, I finally felt like I had my own thing going.” A love letter to Central Park and its passersby, Rossi’s debut photobook Common Place draws on a rediscovered sense of purpose to demonstrate how, through spending time in the park, each visitor can find new, unexpected meanings.

Rossi was informed by the vision set forth by the park’s chief architect Frederick Law Olmsted ahead of its opening in 1876. Olmsted imagined the park refuge from the hustle and bustle of the city. A green oasis that, by allowing everyone “an expansive landscape where to unwind, escape, or love”, can uplift the human spirit.

Shot over the last two years, Rossi’s images advocate for the need for public space during a time of global crisis. During COVID-19, “New Yorkers found what they needed within Central Park,” he says. “Central Park is much more than a tourist destination; not only is the park a cultural icon, but it is also essential to the wellbeing of New York’s people… It is a magical place full of wonder.”