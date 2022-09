“While the book is about intersectionality, it’s also about how we relate to one another,” Pfluger explains. “The judgements we make, based on our own lives, the way we treat different groups as a monolith rather than taking the time to understand everyone’s personal experience. There is so much unlearning in the book. We see individuals reevaluating their upbringing and themselves. Thinking through what that means to truly find yourself, especially at an older age. I wanted this project to go deeper into the emotional baggage we carry our entire lives.”

For Pfluger, the project has been a framework to grapple with the inherent power imbalance in portraiture. For the last 15 years, his practice has centred on photographing social, cultural and political leaders, family, friends and his wider community. “I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about how I can interact with my subjects ethically,” Pfluger shares. “I was figuring out the difference between what I’m drawn to and where my voice is appropriate. As a white person, I wanted to think about how to approach [the topic] authentically, so I wasn’t fetishising or using a community for my gain.”

The result was a collaborator-led process. Each couple chose to participate, deciding where and how they would be photographed. They selected the final image based on an initial edit from Pfluger and authored their own text. From now on, each collaborator will control their image and where it is seen. They can also opt in or out of any future presentations of the work.