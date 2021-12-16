Coercion, control and a regaining of agency in Natasha Caruana’s Muse on Muse

For the past 15 years, Natasha Caruana has been turning the lens on her life, revealing the innermost social dynamics and interactions that occur behind closed doors. Beginning with her degree show series, The Other Woman (2005), in which Caruana met and staged photographs with women in extramarital affairs, the photographer has sought to bring hidden subjects to the forefront of the cultural imagination, encouraging the viewer to confront their long-held assumptions and biases about the lives of other people. An unwavering autobiographical strand unifies Caruana’s practice; although Caruana did not situate herself in that initial series, she was motivated by her own affair with a married man. Realising the hook of lived experience would allow the personal to be translated into something with universal legibility, Caruana understood that she had to put herself directly into her work.

Now, with a new project, Muse on Muse (2021), Caruana revisits the extramarital affair she had at the age of 18. Combining text, photographs and moving image, Caruana weaves together an unfolding narrative which, in form, echoes the growing suspense of a mystery comic strip. A trip to India, which Caruana took for her fifth wedding anniversary, catalysed the work. At the time of the trip, her husband, Simon (referred to as SS throughout the series), was the same age as the married man when she started seeing him in 2003. Caruana is haunted by a moment in the middle of one night when she reached across the bed towards Simon and for a split second thought she was lying next to the married man. “I experienced waking up one morning thinking I was next to somebody that I used to be in a relationship with, then the piece evolved from that,” she says. “I realised that other people are probably having the same experience of this residue of love, this residue of memory.”