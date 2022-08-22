Jon Horvath documents Bliss, a tiny city in Idaho, “to see what happiness looks like”

Once an important destination along the Oregon Trail, the city – which has a population of 300 – has fallen on hard times and is struggling to hold onto its history

On a hot day in the summer of 2013, Jon Horvath was driving through the desert in Idaho when he saw an exit sign for a city called Bliss. Intrigued by the name, and suspecting it would likely be hyperbole, he pulled off the highway and entered the one mile stretch of dusty road that makes up the small city.

Upon parking his car, he immediately found himself face-to-face with one of the locals. The two struck up conversation and in a short space of time Horvath was given the history of the town, including its current population: 300 people.

“After we parted ways, I walked the town with my camera for a bit, made some preliminary pictures, and left feeling like I needed to come back one day,” he recalls. “The following year, in 2014, I did just that, arriving with more earnest intentions and the self-assigned directive of ‘pursuing a deeper understanding of happiness’ – whatever that may look like – as influenced by the residents of Bliss.”